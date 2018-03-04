Below normal temperatures and more snow expected this week

THE WEEK AHEAD

Here is a quick glance at the main story for each day this coming workweek…

Monday: Another beautiful day, seasonable temps.

Tuesday: Risk for rain/snow returns.

Wednesday: A little cooler, rain/snow still possible

Thursday: Well below normal temps expected with risk of snow showers

Friday: Still below normal and snow still possible.

For a look at what the models show for each day through the workweek, click “Play” on the video above.

TUESDAY’S STORM

A storm system will approach the area Tuesday, bringing the risk for snow showers in the morning. It will climb above freezing for the day so the snow is expected to mix with rain. Little impacts are currently expected from this storm system.

WATCHING WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY

Colder air will spill into the area heading into Thursday and this is likely to be accompanied by some snow. Models currently suggest some accumulation is possible, mainly Wednesday night and through the day Thursday. Temperatures will need to be watched closely as this could be the limiting factor in how much snow is able to stick to the ground. At this time, it looks like road impacts would be minimal. However, we will have to monitor the potential for accumulating snow in the snowbelt closely as heavier bursts of snow can occur and lead to a coating on the roads. We will be tracking this storm closely through the week and will have updates in our newscasts and right here at WYTV.com.

Need an hour-by-hour forecast? Click here