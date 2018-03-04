Decades in the Making: Lisbon girls grab first District crown since 1991

Three Blue Devils scored in double-figures in the win

Josh Frketic Published: Updated:
The Lisbon girls basketball team celebrates their first District championship since 1991 after their win over Valley Christian Saturday night.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – Lisbon junior Autumn Oehlstrom hit two free throws with less than 10 seconds to go in the game to give the Blue Devils the lead, and the win, earning their first District championship since 1991 with a 48-47 win over Valley Christian Saturday night.

The Eagles led for most of the first half, but Lisbon would rally to take a four-point lead heading into halftime.

But Valley Christian stormed out of the gates in the 2nd half, outscoring Lisbon 13-6 in the 3rd quarter.

Both teams would exchange the lead throughout the fourth quarter before Kristin Gill gave the Eagles a 47-46 lead with under a minute to go.

With just over 6 seconds left in the game, Oehlstrom was fouled underneath the basket, setting up the junior’s heroics at the free throw line.

She finished with 10 for the game while sophomore Izzy Perez led the way for the Blue Devils with 13, and Maddie Liberati added 10.

For Valley Christian, NeSyiah Taylor had a game-high 15, while Imane Snyder had 12.

Lisbon now moves to the Massillon Regional Semifinals where they will face Dalton Thursday night at 8 p.m.

