Ohio girl raises money for police department

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A 7-year-old Ohio girl is helping the community of Westerville heal after a deadly police shooting.

Her name is Ryliee Hobson and she lives in Morrow County — 30 miles away from Westerville.

When Hobson heard about the deaths of Officers Eric Joering, and Anthony Morelli, she knew she wanted to help.

“Because they’re sad for what happened — about the shooting and I wanted to make their hearts bigger and make their smiles,” said Hobson.

She decided to make these blue ribbons, and sell them.

Her family helps her make the blue ribbons.

So far she has made around 200 of them.

So far, she’s made about $350.

All of the money raised will go to the Westerville Police Department.