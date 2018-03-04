Neighborhood in Warren waits all day for crews to fix water main break

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some people who live in Warren were left without water for hours on Sunday.

Our news station got several calls about a water main break on Denison Drive.

Neighbors say they notified the water department Sunday morning, when they found cones blocking off the street, but repair crews didn’t show up until much later — 5 p.m.

“Why should we have to suffer because nobody wants to do their job? Where’s the 24 hours emergency services that they should be having, especially for water?” said neighbor Cindy Dailey.