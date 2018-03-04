Highway Patrol: Driver went wrong way down Route 11

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Highway Patrol now has a person in custody who was driving the wrong way on Route 11 North for several miles.

Someone called police to alert them of someone driving South in the Northbound lanes of Route 11 near Cortland.

The driver was going about 50 miles per hour.

Police attempted to stop the driver multiple times but they kept going.

OSP was dispatched — they were able to catch up with them just past Tibbetts Wick Road.

OSP had to use a taser to subdue the driver because they say he resisted.

The driver was taken to Mercy Health.

OSP is handling the investigation. Both Liberty and Vienna Police Departments assisted in the chase.

