Perfect weather for syrup spiles

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Ever wonder where the syrup for your pancakes comes from?

The Misty Maple Sugar House held an open house Saturday afternoon.

The warm weather has had a huge impact on this year’s production — sap needs colder weather at night and warmer weather during the day to start flowing.

Dave Hively of the Sugar House said the process of getting syrup is delicious.

“Just smelling the steam and seeing the miracle of water turning into something as great and delicious as maple syrup.”

The company has been in the family for six generations.

If you weren’t able to make it Saturday, the Sugar House will have another open house next Saturday from 12:00 – 5 p.m.