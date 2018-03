YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking to brush up on your job skills, the YWCA of Youngstown will be will be holding workshops Monday – Thursday starting Monday.

The workshops will run from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

They’ll cover topics like resume writing, interviewing, and financial literacy.

The workshops are open to anyone over the age of 18.

Any person who goes to every session will receive $100.