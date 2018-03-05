Defending champion David Crawford leads 24 local wrestlers to State Tournament

Youngstown, Ohio (WYTV) – 672 wrestlers from 301 high schools across the state of Ohio will converge in Columbus this weekend for the 2018 State Wrestling Tournament.
The Valley will send 24 local athletes to compete for a state title. Canfield will, once again, be well-represented with 7 state qualifiers, including defending State Champion, and four-time state qualifier David Crawford.
The tournament runs March 8th through the 10th at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University.
The following local wrestlers have qualified this season:
DIVISION I
Austintown Fitch
Head Coach: John Burd
106 lbs – Colin Roberts (FR), 44-9
126 lbs – Gus Sutton (JR) 44-0 (Finished 6th in 2017)
160 lbs – Michael Ferree (SR) 48-3
195 lbs – Breylon Douglas (SR) 48-5
DIVISION II
West Branch
Head Coach: Christopher Dorris
113 lbs – Christian Wayt (JR) 38-0 (Finished 5th in 2017)
182 lbs – Kenny Marra (FR) 43-10
Canfield
Head Coach: Steve Pitts
106 lbs – Ethan Fletcher (FR) 44-9
152 lbs – David Reinhart (JR) 38-11
170 lbs – Anthony D’Alesio (SO) 31-4 (Finished 4th in 2017)
182 lbs – David Crawford (SR) 44-2 (Finished 1st in 2017, 4th in 2016, 6th in 2015)
195 lbs – Nick Crawford (SO) 43-6
220 lbs – Tyler Stein (JR) 45-3
285 lbs – Daniel Kapalko (SR) 32-7
East Liverpool
Head Coach: Scott Hiemstra
106 lbs – Howard Williams (FR) 42-3
Girard
Head Coach: James Cardiero
285 lbs – Jack DelGarbino (JR) 45-0 (Finished 4th in 2017)
Beaver Local
Head Coach: Jordan Williams
113 lbs – Cole McComas (SO) 42-3 (Finished 2nd in 2017)
132 lbs – Skyler Lasure (SO) 36-7 (Finished 7th in 2017)
145 lbs – Beau Smith (JR) 37-10
152 lbs – Jared Wright (JR) 34-13
Howland
Head Coach: Matthew Zakrajsek
220 lbs – Brandon Matlock (SR) 29-8 (Finished 4th in 2017)
285 lbs – Chris Julian (SR) 37-7
DIVISION III
Crestview
Head Coach: Vic Nery
145 lbs – Andrew Hardenbrook (SR) 31-5
195 lbs – Landon Talbert (SR) 35-5
South Range
Head Coach: Levi Hively
113 lbs – Kyle Keenan (JR) 36-11