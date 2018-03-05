Family of Youngstown teen killed in Cleveland looking for answers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown family is grieving after a 17-year-old member of the family was shot to death in Cleveland.

Destiny Brown was training to be a medical assistant at Job Corp in Cleveland. It was going to be the next chapter in her life.

She was shot Thursday night while sitting in a car.

Police say another car pulled up behind the vehicle. Someone got out and fired 14 shots at the car and then drove away.

Destiny died Sunday, three days after being shot in the back.

Her family is now waiting for Cleveland police to piece together the crime.

“We as a family need closure. We don’t know. We need anybody and any person who knows anything to please come forward and help us,” said Brown’s sister, Alexis Myers.

Destiny was supposed to return to Youngstown on Friday and start driver’s school on Saturday.

She would have turned 18 next month.

“She was an innocent kid who didn’t deserve this at all, whatsoever, and we truly love and miss Destiny,” said friend Raina Moffett.