Hundreds of people apply for positions at Youngstown hotel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday, hundreds of people lined up to apply for jobs at the soon-to-open Doubletree Hotel in Youngstown.

The hotel opens in May.

About 40 people will be hired in housekeeping, maintenance and office positions.

The job fair included applications and pre-screenings. Interviews were also held.

Hotel Spokeswoman Amy Liakaris said applications are still being taken for jobs.

“If you didn’t get in today, definitely go on to Ohio Means Jobs, look for the different positions on the website, and apply that way,” she said.

If you’re left out of the current round of hiring, the hotel expects positions to open up after a few months of operation.

For more information, go to OhioMeansJobs.com.