LaBrae students learn of bullying impact through unique presentation

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae students are learning about the impact of bullying, but the message Monday was a little different.

Youth speaker Josh Drean kicked off his “Defeat Bullying Positively” at the school on Monday morning.

Drean uses a combination of beatboxing, interactive activities and stories from his days as a college cheerleader and school mascot. He focuses on empathy, self-respect and turning bullying experiences into a positive learning opportunity.

Two assembles will be held Monday and tomorrow for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.