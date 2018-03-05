Nugget of Knowledge: John Lennon and the walrus

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Why generic medicine costs less

Sing along, everyone!

I am the egg man

They are the egg men

I am the Walrus

Goo goo g’joob.

Immortal lyrics from the John Lennon song, I am the Walrus from the Beatles album Magical Mystery Tour, released November, 1967.

What was John smoking when he wrote these lyrics?

What was he trying to say?

Lennon was joking…in that year, 1967, a student from Lennon’s High School in Liverpool wrote him saying his teacher was analyzing Beatles songs in class…what did their lyrics mean to society?

That amused John Lennon so he sat down and wrote Walrus with deliberate nonsense lyrics…sitting on a cornflake, waiting for the van to come…see how they fly like Lucy in the sky, see how they run…”

As Lennon told an interviewer ten years later, the purpose of the song was to confuse, befuddle, and mess with the Beatles experts, including some poor high school teacher at his alma mater.

Ah, but who was “the Egg Man” in those same lyrics?

That’s for tomorrow’s nugget.