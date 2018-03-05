Ohio, Pennsylvania ranked at bottom of best states to live

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new report ranks the best states to live in for 2018, and Ohio and Pennsylvania are now ranked at the bottom.

The U.S. News and World Report ranks Pennsylvania 38th and Ohio 40th in the list of best states to live.

Full list of overall best states

The report looked at each state’s health care, education, economy, opportunity, infrastructure, crime and corrections, fiscal stability and quality of life.

Pennsylvania ranks highest in opportunity and health care but lowest in fiscal stability and quality of life.

Ohio’s highest categories are crime and corrections and infrastructure, but it ranks lowest in quality of life and education.

Out of 77 metrics, this report misses one positive aspect of Ohio.

“In our industry, in travel and tourism, Ohio ranks in the top ten,” said Linda Macala, executive director of Youngstown Live, Mahoning County’s convention and visitors bureau.

Some notice the positive trends.

“There are a lot of opportunities for jobs here, too. I’ve been hearing on the radio that people are wanting to hire and I think it would be a good place for people to move to,” said Cheryl Snyder, of Columbiana.

Others say there are reasons for the low numbers.

“It’s like the killings and the education with the kids. It’s just not good right now,” said Sharonda Miller, of Youngstown.

Miller said it seems like there’s nothing here for people anymore.

“Everything is gone from before when I was growing up to now.”

Even though the state rankings are low, it shouldn’t deter people from the positive trends locally. The Mahoning Valley is focusing its efforts on promoting a positive image.

“Some areas in the country struggle with a negative perception,” Macala said. “We combat that every day. We try to tell a different story. We try to tell the story of what we really know Youngstown and the Mahoning County to be.”

On the U.S. News and World Report’s list, Iowa ranked number one and Louisiana ranked last.