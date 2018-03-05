Pennsylvania looks into changing medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG (WYTV) – Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program is just getting started, but health officials are already taking a look at potential changes to the program.

The medical marijuana advisory board is taking a look at the law — almost two years in — to figure out if there are any changes that need to be made.

The board gathered in Harrisburg on Monday to discuss recommendations for changes, including who can participate, what products should be offered and which conditions can be covered.

“The legislation called for this advisory board to make sure our medical marijuana program is something that’s going to continue to meet the needs of our patients for the future,” said April Hutcheson, with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The board will decide on final recommendations next month, which will then be sent to the secretary of health.

“We’ll have to see what the final recommendations are from the committee as to how they think we should proceed from here,” Hutcheson said.

“I’m very pleased with the way the progress is going and support from the department of health in the state, and we’re excited about finally being able to get medicine to patients,” said Ryan Smith, COO of Cure Pennsylvania.

Cure Pennsylvania is opening three dispensaries, including one in Lancaster this week. That’s on top of the six already up and running across the state.

“The way that Pennsylvania’s done it, it really is, I have to say, it’s best in class across the country,” Smith said.

With only one of the 12 grow processers in the state currently shipping products and two dispensaries running out of supplies last week, Smith said there is one change he’d like to see.

“At this point, I think we’d just like to get more medicine in our dispensaries to serve our patients.”

Smokeable marijuana is something that’s being looked into, but final recommendations won’t be decided upon until April.