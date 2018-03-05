Poland School Board discusses proposed building closures, cuts

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Poland School Board met for the first time Monday night to talk about the state auditor’s report from last week that proposed closing two buildings and eliminating 18 positions.

Superintendent Dave Janofa told the board if Poland closed its two elementary schools as proposed, it would put 1,100 students at the middle school.

He gave the impression that was too many and said the auditors are only looking at numbers.

“The school board, the superintendent had nothing to do with this. All we did was provide them with the data. They then, in turn, said to us, ‘Here are the recommendations that we have found that you could potentially do.'”

Putting an operating levy on the ballot was also suggested, along with open enrollment — which was not well-received.

About a dozen teachers listened but the meeting was not open for public comment. There will be an open meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

The district is facing a projected $4.8 million deficit by 2022.