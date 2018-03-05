Snowflakes return this week–Here’s when the Pinpoint Weather Team will be watching for accumulating snow

THE WEEK AHEAD

Here is a quick glance at the main story for each day this coming workweek:

Tuesday: Risk for rain/snow returns.

Wednesday: A little cooler, rain/snow still possible. Watching for accumulating snow.

Thursday: Well below normal temps expected with the risk of snow showers. Accumulation possible.

Friday: Still below normal and snow still possible.

Saturday & Sunday: Two storms will near the area. Current data suggests the storms dodge us to the south, but we will have to keep an eye on them.

For a look at what the models show for each day through the workweek, click “Play” on the video above.

TUESDAY FORECAST

A storm system will push a mix of rain and snow into the area Tuesday. Snow is expected to develop for the morning commute and mix with rain as temperatures rise through the morning. At this time, little if any accumulation is expected. A push of dry air will slide into the region for the afternoon allowing for a little sunshine.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

Temperatures will be around the freezing mark Wednesday morning. An area of low pressure will be pivoting through the region and snow is expected to develop in the morning. This burst of snow may be a little heavy through the AM commute. Some accumulation is possible but road impacts are not expected to be high. That said, if the snow is heavy enough, a slushy coating of snow can develop on roads when temperatures are around freezing. We will need to keep an eye on the morning commute. Temperatures will rise above freezing, changing the snow to a mix of rain and snow by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY

Colder air will be spilling into the region Wednesday night and lake-effect snow is likely to develop. With the colder temperatures, accumulation will be possible, especially in the snowbelt. Temperatures will drop into the 20s for overnight lows and only rise to the lower 30s for daytime highs Thursday. During this time, any snow that falls would be able to stick and slick spots on area roads will be possible. At this time, a substantial snowfall is not expected, but a coating of an inch or two may be possible in spots, especially through the snowbelt. We will be tracking this storm closely through the week and will have updates in our newscasts and right here at WYTV.com.

Need an hour-by-hour forecast? Click here