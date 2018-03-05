Woman beaten inside home on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman says she was beaten by two men inside her apartment.

According to a police report, officers were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to an apartment in on Hillman Street. When officers arrived, they encountered a 49-year-old woman who told them she was beaten by two men who came to her apartment.

The woman told police that the two men rang the bell at the main entrance and told her to let them in because her son was in trouble. The woman let the men in and said they began ransacking her apartment. She said they pushed her down and kicked her in the face and stomach yelling, “Your son hates you, b****!”

The woman told police that she met the men once or twice before but didn’t know them well. She also said that her son is involved in a child endangering case and that he may have sent the men to her apartment in retaliation, according to the police report.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

A full description of the suspects was not listed in the report, only that the two men were between 18 and 25 years old.