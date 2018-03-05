Youngstown State students reach out to help feed classmates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One in four students on Youngstown State University’s campus often has difficulty finding enough money to pay for food.

The Student Government Association (SGA) started a food pantry on campus after learning that 25 percent of students don’t have steady access to food.

“To think that one in four students in your class might be hungry or might not know where their next meal is coming from is staggering,” said Rayann Atway, president of SGA.

Ernie Barkett, executive vice president of SGA, said students who use their food pantry include those without a meal plan and low-income students.

“I think it’s taken for granted that college students are poor and starving. People laugh that they are just college students,” Barkett said. “In the end, it’s a real issue we need to try and address and help.”

Right now, more than 100 students use the pantry regularly every semester, and it’s growing.

“Outside just the normal canned goods that we have, we just got a grant to have a refrigerator added to the area,” Barkett said.

Near YSU, the Cultivate Café and Marketplace is trying to draw students in by accepting meal plans. The café also doubles food stamp benefits that students use in the market to buy fresh produce, trying to help stretch those food dollars a little more.

Manager Susan Payton said it’s important to remember that access to food causes insecurity as much as the ability to pay.

“Typically, talking about a mile radius of having that access — a mile is pretty far to walk for some people. Not all those kids have transportation, so it’s difficult to go a few miles down the road,” she said.

The food pantry on campus is open from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday. It’s located on the first floor of YSU’s Kilcawley Center.