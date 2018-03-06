Akron Children’s Hospital patients treated like superheroes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a “Day of Joy” for everyone at Akron Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

It’s not easy being in the hospital for anyone but especially for children.

To help make things a little happier, kids were given gifts on Tuesday.

Each child is getting a Super Hero gown, a treat from Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins, along with other fun activites.

It’s all being made possible by the Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Lauren Elder, with the parent advisory committee at Akron Children’s Hospital, said it’s the little things that brighten these kids day.

“Something as simple as bringing them a juice or a cookie, spending a little bit of time or doing their craft with them helps make their day a little bit better,” she said.

The superhero gowns are meant to remind kids that they are the real superheroes.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation will deliver 10,000 of the gowns to children’s hospitals nationwide this year.