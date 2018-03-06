Boardman organizations kick off fundraiser for safety services memorial

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Construction plans are underway for a Safety Services Memorial in Boardman.

It’s going to be in front of the new Boardman Township fire station, at the corner of Market Street and Stadium Drive.

The design includes two pillars representing police officers and firefighters.

Each pillar will have a police officer and firefighter holding a flag that will be laser-cut out of the steel for a light to shine through. A blue light represents police, while the red light represents firefighters.

At the base of the pillars will be a reflecting pool that will allow visitors to reflect on the sacrifices made by safety forces.

It’s meant to honor the men and women who have died in the line of duty, according to Boardman Township Trustee Larry Moliterno.

“The reason we talked about this is because every day, people in this community take for granted sometimes that we feel safe when we go home. We feel safe because we know these firefighters are there at the station, and police officers on the street, and it makes us feel safe, and that’s what living in Boardman is all about,” he said.

The names of those who have fallen in the line of duty will be etched into the wall.

Tuesday kicked off their fundraising effort. They still need to raise more money to build the memorial.

You can donate to the effort online at www.safetyservicesmemorial.com.

The memorial is a project of the Boardman Lions Club, Boardman Police FOP Lodge 43 and Boardman Firefighters Local 1176.