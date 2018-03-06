Boardman police looking for bank robber

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Boardman bank on Tuesday morning.

Youngstown Crimestoppers posted a photo of the man on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Police said he robbed the Huntington Bank on South Avenue near Midlothian Boulevard around 11 a.m.

The man handed the teller a note, demanding money. He left with some money from the man.

Investigators say the robber left his hat and glasses in the parking lot of Walgreens.

Those with information on the crime are asked to call the Boardman Police Department at 330-726-4144 or Youngstown Crimestoppers at 330-746-CLUE (2583).