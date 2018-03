HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Investigators in Hermitage are looking into what started a fire at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Crews were called to the plant on Broadway Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday

Fire Chief John Flynn said the fire was contained to a tank and that the damage was not likely to cause any problems with water service.

Firefighters let the gas burn out and made sure the flames didn’t spread.

No one was hurt.