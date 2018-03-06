Light Snow and Rain Tuesday

DAYBREAK WEATHER: Light snow is expected in the early-morning hours. It will be the hit-or-miss variety.
It will be mainly cloudy, with temperatures in the lower-30s. There is a small risk for light freezing rain mid-morning as we change over to rain. Be alert for slick spots.
TUESDAY OUTLOOK: Light snow showers will mix briefly then change to light, scattered rain. It will be mostly cloudy after 3 p.m., with temperatures in the lower-40s.
SNOW:
- Snow showers could mix with rain overnight. Accumulation will be light, if any.
- Wednesday, it’s a rain/snow mix, with snow accumulation of an inch possible.
- Wednesday night snow showers will be off and on, with an accumulation of an inch or less.
- Thursday, it will be cold enough for all snow, with an inch possible through the day.
- Thursday night, the snow will be a little more intense, with an accumulation of 1″ to 2″ by Friday morning.
- Lingering light snow is expected in the morning Friday, with 1″ or less.
COLDER: Temperatures are trending colder Wednesday and into the end of the work week. They’re hovering around the freezing mark for Thursday and Friday.
LATE WEEKEND STORM: There is still some uncertainty with a southerly storm which has a chance to drift far enough north for accumulating snow or freezing rain/snow mix. Stay tuned for updates as storm track becomes more established in the next couple days.
