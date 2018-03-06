Light Snow and Rain Tuesday

Related Coverage Snowflakes return this week–Here’s when the Pinpoint Weather Team will be watching for accumulating snow

DAYBREAK WEATHER: Light snow is expected in the early-morning hours. It will be the hit-or-miss variety.

It will be mainly cloudy, with temperatures in the lower-30s. There is a small risk for light freezing rain mid-morning as we change over to rain. Be alert for slick spots.

TUESDAY OUTLOOK: Light snow showers will mix briefly then change to light, scattered rain. It will be mostly cloudy after 3 p.m., with temperatures in the lower-40s.

SNOW:

Snow showers could mix with rain overnight. Accumulation will be light, if any.

Wednesday, it’s a rain/snow mix, with snow accumulation of an inch possible.

Wednesday night snow showers will be off and on, with an accumulation of an inch or less.

Thursday, it will be cold enough for all snow, with an inch possible through the day.

Thursday night, the snow will be a little more intense, with an accumulation of 1″ to 2″ by Friday morning.

Lingering light snow is expected in the morning Friday, with 1″ or less.

COLDER: Temperatures are trending colder Wednesday and into the end of the work week. They’re hovering around the freezing mark for Thursday and Friday.

LATE WEEKEND STORM: There is still some uncertainty with a southerly storm which has a chance to drift far enough north for accumulating snow or freezing rain/snow mix. Stay tuned for updates as storm track becomes more established in the next couple days.

