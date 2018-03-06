Nugget of Knowledge: Who is the ‘Egg Man?’

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: John Lennon and the walrus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Let’s show you a rhyme, you know the words. Kids have been reciting these words since at least 1904:

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men Couldn’t put Humpty together again.”

What is Humpty?

Humpty Dumpty is often pictured as an egg, but nowhere in the rhyme does it say he’s an egg.

Here are the original words:

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. Four-score men and four-score more, Cannot place Humpty Dumpty as he was before.”

The words from 1797, and there was still no mention of an egg.

Yet Lewis Carrol in his book, “Through The Looking Glass,” the sequel to “Alice in Wonderland,” wrote that Humpty was an egg because he is.

Humpty Dumpty is an example of a riddling rhyme. It was popular for centuries with kids. You’re supposed to figure out what the riddle means — that Humpty is an egg.

Now, was he the Egg Man in John Lennon’s song “I am the Walrus?”

Maybe, but it could also be Eric Burdon, the lead singer of the Animals, whose nickname was Eggman.

