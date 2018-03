BARBERTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Undefeated and number-one ranked West Branch fell to Akron St. Vincent St. Mary 50 to 47 in the Division II Regional Semifinals at Barberton High School.

The Warriors finish the season 25-1.

The Irish advance to face the winner of Gilmour Academy/Bay in the Division II District Final Friday at 7 p.m. at Barberton High School.