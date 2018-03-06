Pinpoint Weather update on wintry temperatures and expected snowfall accumulation

SEVERAL DAYS WITH BELOW NORMAL TEMPS

Colder air will spill into the region Wednesday evening and linger into the weekend. The normal high for this day is 42° but highs the next several will be in the 30s. The coldest stretch will be Thursday through Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 30s and lows in the 20s. Another temperature drop is expected next Monday into Tuesday.

Click here to view the current 7-day Forecast

LAKE EFFECT SNOW TO DEVELOP

The below normal temperatures will be enough to touch off some lake-effect snow across the area. The snow will be greatest in coverage and intensity through the day Thursday. Lake effect snow is expected to linger into Thursday night and early Friday.

Click “PLAY” on the video above for an hour-by-hour look at when models show the heaviest snow impacting the area.

SNOW ACCUMULATION POTENTIAL

Some snow will occur through Wednesday night but accumulation is expected to be light, with less than 1″ expected at this time. Snow ramps up Thursday and will continue into early Friday. Here’s the expected accumulation numbers by Thursday night:

At Least: A Trace of snow

Expected Range: A Trace to 2″.

Potential For: Up to 3″ (mainly in the northern snowbelt)

Some things to keep in mind:

-A lot of the snow will melt at first with the ground currently thawed

-Road impacts through the afternoon are expected to be minimal with temperatures near to within a few degrees of the freezing mark