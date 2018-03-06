Unlivable conditions at Niles Fire Department force temporary relocation

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Scope Senior Center in Niles is closed for the rest of the week, and most of the day and evening activities there have been moved to the Wellness Center. The reason? Firefighters will be living at the Scope Center while roofers work to finish a project at their regular quarters.

“Underneath carpeting, you got padding absorbing moisture, which, in turn, could be mold,” Fire Capt. Bryan Lowrie said.

He pointed out just some of the issues with the current living conditions at the Niles Fire Department.

“Rust coming down the walls.”

Crews have even started calling their living quarters “the swamp,” with buckets spread out, collecting dirty water.

“Rusty water looks like iced tea,” Lowrie said.

There are tarps hanging from the ceiling to collect rust and pieces of the roof that have been falling on top of them — including above where firefighters eat.

“These living conditions have been deplorable for years and they’re only getting worse. Now it’s to the point where we can’t even stay in it,” Lowrie said.

For the time being, firefighters are staying across the street at the Niles Scope Senior Center while repair crews work to put a new roof on top of the Safety Services Building.

They say it’s more than just an inconvenience to them.

“Well, it’s an inconvenience to the citizens also because we’re not in our regular quarters,” Lowrie said. “We’re across the street so therefore, when a call comes in, it could possibly take us an extra 30 seconds to get across the street, get in the trucks — and you’re talking a call at three in the morning.”

The $220,000 roof project has been underway for several months now.

“I think part of the issue is that the roof was in that bad of condition that even when they’re walking on the roof, parts of it are deteriorating. The old parts even more,” said Niles Service Director Ed Stredney.

Stredney expects the project to be finished by the end of the week, but firefighters say there’s still a lot of work to be done when it comes to cleaning up the inside.

“With the current living conditions, that’s going to be very difficult for human beings to live in these types of conditions,” Lowrie said. “Whether the roof is fixed or not, the damage is already done.”

Roof leak at Niles Fire Department View as list View as gallery Open Gallery