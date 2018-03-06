Youngstown Schools CEO finalist for job in Colorado

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Kirsh Mohip is looking for a new job, according to a school district in Boulder, Colorado.

According to the Boulder Valley School Board, Mohip is a finalist for a superintendent’s job there.

The other candidate is from a school district in Atlanta.

The two finalists were invited to visit the district this week.

Mohip and the other candidate will tour the schools on Thursday and Friday and participate in community interviews.

A new superintendent will be named this spring, according to the Boulder Valley School District website.

Mohip was hired in June of 2016 under a three-year contract. He is the first CEO of the Youngstown City School District after an order by the state to turn things around at the struggling school district.

WYTV is reaching out to Mohip and will tell you what, if anything, he has to say. Check back here for updates on this developing story, or watch 33 WYTV News, beginning at 6 p.m.