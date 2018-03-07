2nd quarter surge powers Champion into District Final



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Champion boys basketball team defeated Newton Falls, 51-32 Tuesday in a Division III District Semifinal at Warren Harding High School.

The Golden Flashes led 5-4 after the first quarter, but took a 23-12 lead into halftime after outscoring the Tigers by ten in the 2nd quarter.

Drake Batcho led the charge for Champion with a game-high 15 points, while Joe Abramovich scored 11 points. Newton Falls was led by Chris Rankin with 14 points.

With the win, Champion (15-9) advances to play top-seeded LaBrae Friday in the District Championship. Tipoff set for 7 PM at Warren Harding High School.

Newton Falls rounds out the season with a 19-5 overall record.