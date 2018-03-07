Accumulating snow expected Thursday into Friday–Here’s how much to expect

LAKE-EFFECT SNOW TO DEVELOP THURSDAY

A wave of low pressure moving through the region will shift winds to a more northwesterly trajectory, combined with colder air settling into the region. This is the perfect set-up for lake-effect snow to develop. Snow is expected to pick up in coverage and intensity between 1PM & 5PM Thursday, then continue into the night. The snow will begin tapering off on Friday.

SNOW ACCUMULATION

—Wednesday night – Around 1″ or less.

—Thursday – 1″ to 2″ expected

—Thursday night – 1″ to 3″. Locally higher amounts possible in isolated pockets.

ROAD IMPACTS

Slick roads are expected Thursday evening as temperatures drop and the snow picks up. The risk for encountering slick, snow-covered roads will be greatest Thursday evening through Friday’s morning commute. The greatest threat for snowy roads is in Trumbull and Mercer counties through that time frame.

STAYING COLD

The average high temperature for this time of year is in the lower to middle 40s. We will remain well below that for the next several days. More cold air is expected to spill into the region next week, with highs in the lower 30s expected Monday through Wednesday. This will continue the risk for lake-effect snow and more accumulating snow next week.

Click here to view the current 7-day Forecast