‘Constant criticism:’ 3rd member of Academic Distress Commission explains resignation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A third member of Youngstown’s Academic Distress Commission has resigned. That leaves only two left on the five-member board.

Barbara Brothers turned in her resignation to Mayor Tito Brown on Tuesday. Brown will now name her replacement.

Brothers said the constant criticism from the community and teacher’s union made it difficult for the plan to fix the schools to succeed. She said their criticism has not been constructive.

Last week, Brian Benyo and Jennifer Roller also resigned from the commission.

