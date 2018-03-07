Elyria Catholic outlasts Newton Falls in triple overtime



CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Elyria Catholic topped Newton Falls, 55-54 in triple overtime in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday night at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Izzy Kline led all scorers with 26 points in the loss. Allison Sembach tallied 12 points, while Elizabeth Barreca added 10 points for the Tigers.

Megan Scheibelhut led the Panthers with a team-high 21 points. Faith Williams added 12 points in the win.

Newton Falls ends the season with a record of 18-8.

Elyria Catholic improves to 21-6, and advances to face Doylestown Chippewa in the Division III Regional Finals Saturday at 1:30PM at Cuyahoga Falls High School.