Hornets sting Valley Christian late for District Final berth

STRUTHERS, OH (WYTV)-East Canton’s Anthony Baad hit the game-winning layup as time expired Tuesday night to send the Hornets to the District Final over Valley Christian 52-50 in the Division IV Struthers District Semifinals.

Valley’s Emmanuel Armour made one of two from the free throw line with 9 seconds to go in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 50.

That is when Baad’s heroics took over, sending the 7-seed to the District Final.

Jamynk Jackson led the way for Valley Christian with 16 points.

For the Hornets, Baad finished with 16 points while Mitch Mitchell and Joey Knopp each had 10.

East Canton will meet Western Reserve Friday night at 7PM with the District Championship at stake.