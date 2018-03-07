‘It’s senseless:’ Family grieves, remembers murdered Youngstown teen



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friends and family of a murdered Youngstown teen held a vigil in her honor Wednesday night.

Destiny Brown was shot and killed in Cleveland last week. As her family waits for answers, they’re honoring her memory.

The family is grieving and still questioning who did this to the 17-year-old with a bright future. They say they were robbed of a young life.

“She gave everybody laughter and gave everybody a smile,” said Destiny’s sister, Alexis Myers.

At a vigil outside of the home Destiny grew up in, friends and family prayed for healing.

“We want people to understand our pain. We don’t want trouble. We just want closure, we want answers,” said her cousin, Tiffany Black.

Cleveland police say Destiny was shot on March 2 while sitting in a car. They say another car pulled up behind her car, someone got out and fired 14 shots, then drove away. Destiny died Sunday in the hospital.

“It’s senseless. Senseless violence for no reason. Destiny didn’t deserve that,” Myers said.

Destiny was training to be a medical assistant at Job Corp. in Cleveland. She would have turned 18 next month.

“I just find myself little breakdowns and everything,” Myers said. “I’m just trying to hold strong for my family. It’s just very heartbreaking.”

The family is working with Cleveland police to find out who is responsible, though right now, they say there are no leads. Destiny only knew a few people in Cleveland, which makes finding suspects difficult.

If you know anything about this crime, call Cleveland police’s homicide unit at 216-623-5464. Police say all tips will be kept anonymous for those who have information.