Lakeview upsets top-seeded Poland, securing District Final spot



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Lakeview boys basketball team defeated Poland, 56-53 Wednesday in a Division II District Semifinal at Boardman High School.

Poland led 22-18 at halftime, but Lakeview fought back in the 3rd quarter, taking a 36-34 lead into the final frame.

Poland junior Braeden O’Shaughnessy scored a game-high 39 points, but his three point try at the buzzer was off the mark, that would have sent the game to overtime.

With the win, Lakeview (18-6) advances to the District Championship Saturday at 4 PM back at Boardman High School. They await the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Howland and Struthers.

Poland rounds out the season with a 22-1 record.