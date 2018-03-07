Nugget of Knowledge: Naming the generations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – What generation do you belong to?

Are you a Millennial? A member of Generation X?

You should know if you’re a Baby Boomer.

These are all unofficial guidelines — the U.S. Census recognizes only one generation, the Boomers.

The Pew Research Center has come up with a new set of guidelines to put people in certain generations, depending on their birth year.

The Silent Generation: Born 1928-1945 (73-90 years old)

Baby Boomers: Born 1946-1964 (54-72 years old)

Generation X: Born 1965-1980 (38-53 years old)

Millennials: Born 1981-1996 (22-37 years old)

Post-Millennials: Born 1997-Present (0-21 years old)

Why does Pew cut off Millenials at 1996?

Pew chose this cut off because of history.

If you’re a Millennial, you’re old enough to remember and understand what happened on 9/11 and the 2008 recession. Technology is a part of it, too.

The oldest “Post-Millennial” members would have been 10 years old when the iPhone came out.

Millennials will still remember landlines, touch-tones and even rotary phones.

Technology is so big in our lives today, we can draw lines through the generations.

For Baby Boomers, TV was big. Generation X was growing up with the computer revolution, and the internet became a way of life for Millennials.