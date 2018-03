OIL CITY, Pa., (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted the temporary speed limit restrictions that were in place on interstate highways in the northwest region.

Due to the winter storm, speed limits had been reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 90, and Interstate 86, Interstate 79 and Interstate 80. Those restrictions were in Erie, Crawford, Mercer and Venango counties.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

WYTV is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.