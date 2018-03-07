PINPOINT ALERT: Snow covered roads Wednesday morning

DAYBREAK WEATHER: We had rain change to snow showers overnight. Light to moderate snow continues to fall through rush hour. Temperatures right around the freezing mark, 32°

ROADS: Mainly wet. Though be alert for some icy patches as snow starts to compact when travelled over.

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK: Snow in the morning adding up to a quick 2″, mainly in the lawns and on windshields. Occasional snow showers today with an additional inch possible by late day.

LAKE-EFFECT SNOW FOR THURSDAY & THURSDAY NIGHT: As the storm impacting the Great Lakes shifts east, winds will veer off Lake Erie with classic lake-effect snow bands developing Thursday and Thursday night. Snowfall will be heaviest in Northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties.

SNOW ACCUMULATION:

Today – a 2″ range possible for the morning hours. An additional inch into evening.

Tonight – Snow showers with a range from an inch to isolated 3″.

Thursday – 1″ to 2″, with 3″ possible with persistent snow banding.

Thursday night – 1″ to 3″ possible. Higher amounts in isolated pockets.

COLD PATTERN: Cooler than average temperatures for the extended period. 10° colder than average (42°) for Thursday and Friday. A little warmer for the end of the weekend, Sunday high around 40°

