This week named ‘4-H Week’ in Trumbull County

By Published:

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County commissioners adopted a resolution naming this week as the county’s 4-H Week.

More than a dozen kids involved in clubs in the county came to the meeting, telling their stories of what 4-H means to them.

“This program means a lot to the kids and I think they want to let the community leaders know what an impact it is on their lives,” said 4-H educator Ashlee Dietz. “Being able to share their stories with the community, that’s really important to them.”

The Trumbull County 4-H program has 559 members in 29 clubs and about 120 trained volunteers.

The enrollment deadline is on April 2. Dietz hopes they get more kids involved in the program.

Related Posts