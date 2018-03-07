This week named ‘4-H Week’ in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County commissioners adopted a resolution naming this week as the county’s 4-H Week.

More than a dozen kids involved in clubs in the county came to the meeting, telling their stories of what 4-H means to them.

“This program means a lot to the kids and I think they want to let the community leaders know what an impact it is on their lives,” said 4-H educator Ashlee Dietz. “Being able to share their stories with the community, that’s really important to them.”

The Trumbull County 4-H program has 559 members in 29 clubs and about 120 trained volunteers.

The enrollment deadline is on April 2. Dietz hopes they get more kids involved in the program.