Trumbull Co. worker named Valley engineer of the year

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County commissioners recognized Deputy Engineer Gary Shaffer on Wednesday, congratulating him on receiving a big honor.

Shaffer, who works at the county engineer’s office, was recently named Mahoning Valley Engineer of the Year by the Tech Belt Energy and Innovation Center.

He was among four finalists for the prestigious award.

“It’s a great honor, not just to receive the honor, but the honor’s based on the other nominees. I mean, it was truly an honor to be in the same sentence and the same arena with the other gentlemen,” Shaffer said.

The commissioners commended Shaffer for his hard work and dedication.