BLACK ICE ON SIDE STREETS & BRIDGES THIS MORNING

DAYBREAK WEATHER: Light snow melted last night, and then froze up as temperatures tumbled well below freezing. The result is an icy glaze on roads. Especially icy will be side streets, bridges, parking lots and sidewalks. Otherwise, partly cloudy and colder. We’re in the lower 20’s this morning. Wind chills in the middle teens.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Effective 3pm today until 1pm Friday afternoon for Trumbull and Mercer Counties.

SNOW:

Today, mainly in the afternoon. 1″ to isolated 2″.

Tonight, 1″ to 3″ with isolated areas near the snow belt getting higher amounts

Friday, morning snow showers with around an inch or less.

BLUSTERY: With temperatures in the lower 20’s and winds 10 to 15 mph, we have wind chills in the middle teens.

