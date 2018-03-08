Grieving family celebrates birthday of girl killed in 711 wrong-way crash



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – One family in Warren celebrated the life of a little girl who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 711 two weeks ago.

Thursday was Nia’lashia Bason’s birthday. She would have been six.

Nia’lashia, her brother and her uncle were killed when the car they were riding in crashed while going the wrong way.

To remember the young girl, her family held a birthday party Thursday night. They weren’t focused on the tragedy. They just wanted to remember how special Nia’lashia — or Lai — was.

“She impacted everybody’s life. If you ever met her, you just knew. She was that kid,” said Destiny Daniel, Lai’s godmother.

Before the cake, a moment of prayer. Balloons were released into a snow-filled sky. There were long hugs and wiped tears — a chance to mourn the little girl this family lost.

“It would have been nice to see her go off to her homecoming, her father-daughter dance, her mother dance — anything,” Daniel said. “It would have been nice having her here still, watching her grow.”

Then it was time to celebrate the way Lai would have wanted. That’s a promise the Glovers say they’ll keep this year and every year after.

“No matter what happens, there will always be a Lai. Lai will always exist. We’ll never just let her be gone, we can’t do it,” said Deidri Glover, Lai’s “Nana.”

Thursday was actually Glover’s birthday as well. She said she’s blessed to share a special day with such a special girl.