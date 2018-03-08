Nugget of Knowledge: Seminary in Poland Seminary High School

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Why is Poland High School called Poland Seminary High School?

Are young men studying for the priesthood there?

The high school began as Poland Academy, founded in 1830. It closed in 1845.

It reopened later in the 19th century as Poland Seminary, but seminary at this time didn’t have to mean something religious.

As Poland Seminary, it was one of the first private colleges to admit women.

In the early 20th century, the school was struggling, and on June 21, 1909, the Poland City School District took it over and paid exactly $1 for it.

But there was a stipulation in the deed: In return for such a bargain price, the school would forever be known as Poland Seminary.

Its most famous alumnus — the 25th President of the United States, William McKinley — was born in Niles but lived in Poland when he graduated from the high school in 1859.