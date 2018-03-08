PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Winter weather advisories in effect for parts of the area

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERTS**

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Trumbull and Mercer counties through Friday morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING

Lake-effect snow will impact the area Thursday night through Friday with the heaviest accumulation expected overnight Thursday into Friday. Some spots will see very little accumulation, especially the southern parts of the area. Higher accumulation is possible through Trumbull and Mercer counties, especially into northeastern Mercer. Here’s how much to expect:

SNOW ACCUMULATION

—Thursday night – 1 to 3 inches with 3 to 5 inches possible for parts of the snowbelt.

—Friday – Only hit-or-miss light snow expected. Additional accumulation of 1 inch or less possible.

ROAD IMPACTS

Slick roads are expected overnight and early Friday. The morning commute will need to be watched with a high risk for snow-covered roads, especially through northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. The best chance to find snow-covered roads will be through Trumbull and Mercer counties, but patchy slick spots are also possible through Mahoning and Columbiana.

LOOKING AHEAD: MORE COLD AND SNOW EXPECTED

The average high temperature for this time of year is in the lower to middle 40s. We will remain well below that for the next several days. More cold air will spill into the region early next week, with highs in the lower 30s expected Tuesday through Thursday. Through the time-period, the risk for lake-effect snow and more accumulating snow will continue next week.

