Recovery house moving into Warren Twp. worries neighborhood



WARREN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Some in a Warren Township neighborhood are upset after learning a recovery house will be opening in their community.

“The first house is this one down here on the corner of Huntington and Parkman,” John Astolfi said.

Astolfi lives on Huntington Drive.

“The other property is down at the other, caddy-corner to this, and is down at that end. It’s already inhabited so, in effect, they’ve kind of put bookends on this neighborhood,” he said.

Astolfi is upset about the new recovery house for clients receiving treatment at FSR Parkman, located just down the street. Another house has been purchased by FSSH Holdings LLC, which is registered to Agent Scott Wilkes, who owns FSR.

“We don’t want these types of people brought into our neighborhood,” Astolfi said.

He isn’t the only one who feels that way.

“We’re not cruel to the fact that there are a number of people that need help, but the way they went about this, putting it in a neighborhood,” said Warren Township Trustee Kay Anderson.

That’s something that also concerns Police Chief Don Bishop, who’s anticipating a growing number of calls from a typically quiet part of town.

“You are talking with people who have issues with drugs and stuff, and some of them, if you put ten of them in one house, God only knows what’s going to happen,” Bishop said.

WKBN reached out to FSR officials for comment, but we haven’t heard back yet.

“We were very surprised. We were hopeful that we were going to get good neighbors into these houses,” Astolfi said.