Statehouse flag presented to Columbiana County Career and Tech. Center

By Published:

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – State Rep Tim Ginter, R-Salem, had high praise and a gift for the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.

Ginter presented the students with the Columbiana County flag Thursday that has been flying over the Statehouse in Columbus.

Ginter said the school does an excellent job guiding students who want a career right away after high school.

“We are finding that there is a great need. We have manufacturers that are approaching us all the time asking for qualified employees. Schools like this close the gap,” Ginter said.

The flag will now fly prominently in front of the CCCTC, where three flag poles were recently installed. It will join the American flag and the flag of the state of Ohio.

