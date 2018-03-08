Struthers stuns Howland in District Semifinal



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers upset #2 seed Howland 49-48 in the Division II District Semifinals Thursday night at Boardman High School.

Kevin Traylor hit the go-ahead three-pointer with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, giving the Wildcats the lead for good.

Connor Tamarkin later hit three free throws to cut the Tiger deficit to just one. Ryan Leonard was then fouled, and missed the free throw. The Tigers came down with the rebound, but turned the ball over on an errant pass, sealing the victory for Struthers.

Kevin Traylor led all scorers with 19 points for Struthers. Carson Ryan and Tre Metzka each added 8 points in the win.

Howland was led by Connor Tamarkin who tallied 15 points. Nathan Barrett added 14 in the setback.

Howland ends the season with a record of 18-6.

Struthers improves to 15-10. The Wildcats advance to face Lakeview in the Division II District Final Saturday at 4PM at Boardman High School. The game will be broadcast on a tape-delay basis as a special presentation of the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week Saturday at 10PM on MyYTV.