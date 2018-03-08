Student Athlete: Sophia Berardi

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania, (WYTV) – Kennedy Catholic’s Sophia Berardi has GREAT perspective for a high school senior.

She’s got plenty to be proud of, on track to play Division 1 basketball next year at the Air Force Academy. Sophia is smart, extremely humble, and now, our 33 Student Athlete of the Week.

“I like to make sure that when people see me they see the things that I believe in and that’s how I try to lead,” said Berardi.

Sophia is a quiet, but confident leader for the Golden Eagles. She’s a senior captain this year, averaging 10 points and 6 rebounds per game. Just last Saturday, Sophia helped KC win their 8th straight District 10 title.

“Especially to have like all of my friends with me on the team it was just a really cool moment.”

Sophia is just as driven in the classroom at Kennedy. She’s currently taking all AP classes and still carries a 4.0 GPA.

“I definitely try to work as hard as I can in the classroom,” said Berardi. “My grades come first in everything that I do because how I perform in the classroom affects how I perform on the court.”

Sophia is un-selfish both on and off the basketball court. She’s active in her church and community, volunteering over 300 service hours over the past four years.

“My parents have always taught me, service before self,” she said. “To serve someone else to me is the greatest thing that you can do.”

And Sophia will do just that at the Air Force Academy starting this summer. Her ultimate goal is to become a pilot one day.

“For me to wake up every day with a roof over my head, with food, with a family that loves me, is something that not everyone has. It’s something that I want to defend and hopefully spread throughout the world.”