They’re here! It’s Girl Scout cookie time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There is a limited window every year to get Girl Scout cookies and it is now open.

More than 4,000 cases were delivered Thursday, which will be handed out in the Mahoning Valley.

There were five drop-offs in Ohio, and there have been 19 so far this week.

All together, 2.4 million packages of cookies are being distributed by the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio.

“Cookie delivery is very exciting. Girls are excited to get their cookies, get their initial rewards and get out there and do their cookie booth, which is one of the most favorite parts of selling cookies” said Kimberly Janikovics, director of business services for Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio. “

You’ll start to see those cookie booths across the Mahoning Valley starting Friday.

The cookie sale ends March 25.

The money is split between the troops and to help the Girl Scouts Council pay for camp.