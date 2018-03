AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who has been entertaining people in the Valley for 75 years celebrated a birthday on Thursday.

Frank Gallo turned 90. Friends and fans gathered at The Manor in Austintown for a birthday celebration.

Gallo started his entertainment career when he was just 15, playing with the United Mine Workers band in Pennsylvania.

He played nightclubs in Youngstown in the 40s and 50s.

Gallo still plays at various Italian festivals in the region.